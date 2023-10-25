Lauderdale County makes arrests, seizes illegal drugs

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests and illegal drugs were seized after a search warrant was served in the 200 block of 43rd Avenue Wednesday.

Multiple charges were filed against Carlos J. Walker and Trisha Trotter.

The Sheriff’s Department said the seizure included 700 dosage units of Ecstasy, over an ounce of methamphetamine, more than 1.5 pounds of spice, three handguns, 1 AR rifle, half an ounce of fentanyl, over two ounces of marijuana, one-quarter pound of cocaine, in addition to numerous baggies, scales, a large quantity of assorted rounds of ammunition and several magazines for various firearms.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department seized illegal drugs, paraphernalia and guns Oct. 25, 2023. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

Walker faces eight counts of aggravated trafficking of Ecstasy, methamphetamine and spice, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl, Xanax and marijuana with intent to distribute, with the aggravating factor of possession of firearms within 1500 feet of a church, as well as sale of meth within 1500 feet of a church.

Carlos J. Walker faces eight counts after a search warrant was served in Meridian Oct. 25, 2023. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

Trotter was charged with aggravated trafficking of Ecstasy, trafficking of Ecstasy, trafficking spice, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of fentanyl with intent to distribute, possession of Xanax with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent, with the aggravating factor of possession of firearms within 1500 feet of a church, as well as sale of meth within 1500 feet of a church.

Trisha Trotter faces eight counts after a search warrant was served in Meridian Oct. 25, 2023. (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

Bond for both suspects was set at $475,000.

