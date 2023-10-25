Mathis Peaches works to combat dry weather conditions during fall planting season

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With drought levels not seeing any improvement in the last several weeks, farmers are feeling the impact the most.

The fall planting season is well underway.

Randy Mathis, the owner of Mathis Peaches, recently planted its strawberries but with no rain in the forecast it has been a problem for farmers.

“Well, this year has been a little bit different. Usually, it seems like by October we get at least a little bit of rain off of a tropical storm or hurricane or something, but all of those seem to have went up the East Coast this year, which is kind of good in a way but, you know, we could stand some moisture right now. We planted strawberries about a week and a half ago and we’ve been pretty much so steadily running water. A few hours a day, every day, just to try to keep the beds wet until you know we can get some rain and get them established,” said Mathis.

Mathis said he uses a drip irrigation system to water his two strawberry fields.

“Last year, we only had about 15,000 plants and this year we got 30,000. Last year wasn’t that productive. So, we doubled up this year trying to catch back up and luckily, we do have the irrigation line. We run water almost a solid week before we planted to get the beds good and wet before we planted it and now, we’re just trying to maintain moisture,” said Mathis.

The produce store is also selling pecans but the crop may be harder to come by this year.

“A lot of what I’m hearing this year is from this hot, dry weather that we’ve had ever since August. A lot of people are telling me their pecans didn’t make real well, like the hull didn’t, the meat in the pecan didn’t fill out good and they picked a few up and cracked them and it just don’t seem like a lot of the trees or have made a crop this year. Luckily, I’ve got a guy I’ve been buying some from that irrigates he’s got his irrigated much like we do with these strawberries,” said Mathis.

With the possible shortage of pecans looming, customers still say that’s on the top of their list.

“Came in the day to get something comes. You know again that time of the season, the holiday season coming up and we were kind of worried that we won’t be able to find any because of the dry, dry weather. We’ve been having, but we heard on the news yesterday they had some here. So we’re here this morning to get something comes,” said Larry Johnson, a shopper.

Mathis Peaches is open Monday through Friday from 8 to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 to 5 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.