Meridian Main Street hosts Happy Hour Club Friday

By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:28 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’re interested in the growth of business in the Meridian area and possibly meeting others who share that same interest, there’s an event coming up Friday that is just for you.

John Purdy is co-owner of the Threefoot Brewery Company and has seen downtown business growth in recent years. On Friday afternoon, working professionals from the community are invited to what’s being called a Happy Hour Club at Purdy’s establishment to share ideas and get a chance to network.

“It ideally would be good to be a businessperson so you can have something to talk about and network,” said Purdy. “It gives people an opportunity to get together that would probably never have that opportunity.”

Meridian Main Street Director Matt Schanrock says the idea behind the Happy Hour Club is two-fold.

“Two things we’re hoping to have come out of it. One, to bring people together that always don’t get to work alongside each other so they get to network and meet new people. The other idea is to bring some extra business to that location that might not be open during those hours.”

“It’s going to bring more people downtown which is always a positive thing,” said Schanrock. “It goes hand in hand with some of the larger events that we have to keep the momentum going.” “

I don’t know that I’ve ever seen this much excitement, momentum, electricity in downtown since I can ever remember,” added Purdy.

The inaugural Happy Hour Club takes place Friday between 3:30 and 5:30 with discounts on appetizers and beverages. There is no admission and no RSVP is required.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on collision happened on Hwy. 45 early Thursday morning.
Head-on collision in Clarke County
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after long-term drug investigation
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests and illegal drugs were seized after...
Lauderdale County makes arrests, seizes illegal drugs

Latest News

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Stacey Eldridge Parker, 45, of DeKalb, has pleaded guilty to ...
DeKalb woman pleads guilty to misappropriating postal funds
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2023
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2023
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 28.
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The City of Meridian said resurfacing of North Hills Street will begin Monday, Nov. 6.
North Hills Street resurfacing to begin Nov. 6