Meridian Main Street hosts Happy Hour Club Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - If you’re interested in the growth of business in the Meridian area and possibly meeting others who share that same interest, there’s an event coming up Friday that is just for you.

John Purdy is co-owner of the Threefoot Brewery Company and has seen downtown business growth in recent years. On Friday afternoon, working professionals from the community are invited to what’s being called a Happy Hour Club at Purdy’s establishment to share ideas and get a chance to network.

“It ideally would be good to be a businessperson so you can have something to talk about and network,” said Purdy. “It gives people an opportunity to get together that would probably never have that opportunity.”

Meridian Main Street Director Matt Schanrock says the idea behind the Happy Hour Club is two-fold.

“Two things we’re hoping to have come out of it. One, to bring people together that always don’t get to work alongside each other so they get to network and meet new people. The other idea is to bring some extra business to that location that might not be open during those hours.”

“It’s going to bring more people downtown which is always a positive thing,” said Schanrock. “It goes hand in hand with some of the larger events that we have to keep the momentum going.” “

I don’t know that I’ve ever seen this much excitement, momentum, electricity in downtown since I can ever remember,” added Purdy.

The inaugural Happy Hour Club takes place Friday between 3:30 and 5:30 with discounts on appetizers and beverages. There is no admission and no RSVP is required.

