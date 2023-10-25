Pearl River man pleads guilty to possessing child pornography

William Henry, 25, of the Pearl River community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, has...
William Henry, 25, of the Pearl River community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, has admitted possession of child pornography.(Storyblocks)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that William Henry, 25, of the Pearl River community of the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians, has admitted possession of child pornography.

According to court documents, Henry had more than 400 images of child pornography, with 20 of the images positively identified as specific children. He was indicted by a federal grand jury in September 2022.

Henry will be sentenced Jan. 22, 2024, and faces a maximum penalty of ten years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The case was investigated by the Choctaw (MBCI) Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.

