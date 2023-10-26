Blanket and sock donation drive for the elderly in Meridian

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One local man is making a commitment to serve others in the community.

Zachary Ball Sr. is hosting the second annual ‘Warming the Hearts of our Elders’ Blanket and Sock Drive. The donation drive is in honor of Ball’s grandmother, Willie Lee Ball.

Ball has set up drop-off locations in Meridian, where you can donate socks and blankets to the elderly.

He encourages the community to pitch in to help the older generation.

“I feel like if it was your grandmother or your grandfather that’s in need, I feel like you should give back to them and put a smile on their face because some families don’t go visit the loved ones at the nursing homes, so they be looking for that smile. Just something to warm their hearts. So, I feel like the community should get involved as well by doing something positive by giving back to the elderly,” said Ball.

The blankets and socks will be donated to senior citizens in 10 nursing homes across Lauderdale County. Monetary donations are also being accepted as well.

Full list of drop-off locations:

Southern Fryers - 1729 MS-39 Meridian, MS 39301

Burger King - 2100 N. Frontage Road, Meridian, MS 39301

Prince of Peace - 3004 7th Street, Meridian, MS 39301

St. Paul PB - Old Hwy. 45 N Lauderdale, MS

Blac’s Creative Cuts - 1803 24th Ave.

Frankie J’s Barber & Beauty - 1200 45th Street Meridian, MS 39307

Xclusive Autosports LLC - 721 Front Street Ext. Suite 730 Acme Plaza

Rick B’s Total Upscale Salon - 3105 5th Ave.

