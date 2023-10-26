City of Meridian Arrest Report October 26, 2023

Daily Docket 4
Daily Docket 4(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameDOBCharges
Justin Haley1993Simple Assault
Tanesha M. Houston1999Willful Trespassing
Kennarion A. Johnson1998Telephone Harassment
Alicia F. Yates1986Disorderly Conduct
Willie Hill, Jr.1967Disorderly Conduct
Public Drunk
Rotrell J. Monroe1984DUI
Alicia F. Yates1986Disorderly Conduct
Public Drunk
Deghanda L. Holt1977Malicious Mischief
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 26, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 5:43 AM on October 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

