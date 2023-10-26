City of Meridian Arrest Report October 26, 2023
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Justin Haley
|1993
|Simple Assault
|Tanesha M. Houston
|1999
|Willful Trespassing
|Kennarion A. Johnson
|1998
|Telephone Harassment
|Alicia F. Yates
|1986
|Disorderly Conduct
|Willie Hill, Jr.
|1967
|Disorderly Conduct
Public Drunk
|Rotrell J. Monroe
|1984
|DUI
|Deghanda L. Holt
|1977
|Malicious Mischief
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 25, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 26, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
There were no commercial burglaries reported.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
At 5:43 AM on October 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to an auto burglary in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue. Entry was gained through a window.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 2 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
