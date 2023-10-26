Construction firm CFO sentenced to prison

The U.S. Department of Justice announced Julian Russ, of Houma, La., man was sentenced for...
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
WASHINGTON (WTOK) - The U.S. Department of Justice announced a Louisiana man was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison for failing to report and send to the IRS employment taxes withheld from employees’ paychecks.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Julian Russ of Houma, La., was the Chief Financial Officer of Community Construction Company LLC, a pipeline-maintenance and construction company based in Hazelhurst, Miss. As CFO, Russ was responsible for collecting, accounting for and paying over the company’s employment taxes. The government said from at least 2012 to 2018, Russ did not file the company’s quarterly employment tax returns or pay the IRS the taxes withheld from employees’ wages, despite knowing of his legal obligation to do so. In total, Russ caused a tax loss to the IRS of more than $6 million.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Senior Judge David Bramlette, III, ordered Russ to serve three years of supervised release and to pay $2,714,280.71 in restitution to the United States.

IRS-Criminal Investigation handled the case.

