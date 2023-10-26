Crystal meth, cocaine seized in Waynesboro during multi-agency round-up; 10 suspects arrested

WPD Chief Holt Ross said 10 suspects were arrested at multiple residences across the Wayne...
WPD Chief Holt Ross said 10 suspects were arrested at multiple residences across the Wayne County area.
By Trey Howard
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:09 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Police Department provided an update Wednesday in regards to a recent multi-agency drug round-up.

According to WPD Chief Holt Ross, the police department has been investigating and gathering evidence in this case for about a year. As a result, 10 suspects were arrested at multiple residences across the Wayne County area.

Ross said drugs were also seized this week in Wayne County, including 10 pounds of crystal meth and cocaine.

“This is the first round-up inside the city of Waynesboro in a number of years,” said Ross. “To be honest with you, I don’t remember the last time it happened. This is the first time for my department.”

The police department said all suspects arrested will face drug-related charges.

Earlier this week, WPD participated with multiple agencies in a multi-jurisdiction round on Monday and Tuesday, which included both state and federal arrest warrants.

15 suspects were arrested in the round-up, including a Hattiesburg man, while six other people are wanted for other drug charges.

Several suspects arrested in multi-agency round-up in Miss.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on collision happened on Hwy. 45 early Thursday morning.
Head-on collision in Clarke County
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after long-term drug investigation
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests and illegal drugs were seized after...
Lauderdale County makes arrests, seizes illegal drugs

Latest News

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Stacey Eldridge Parker, 45, of DeKalb, has pleaded guilty to ...
DeKalb woman pleads guilty to misappropriating postal funds
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2023
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2023
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 28.
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The City of Meridian said resurfacing of North Hills Street will begin Monday, Nov. 6.
North Hills Street resurfacing to begin Nov. 6