Dadeville mass shooting victim returns to football and scores touchdown

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Opelika High School football player returns to the field after being a victim of the Dadeville mass shooting several months ago.

16-year-old Makai Simpson plays Running Back for the Opelika High School Bulldogs, but not long ago, he was left wondering if he would be able to play again.

“I was shot in my Femur twice, my buttocks, my lower back, and my hand.”

Simpson was invited to the Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville that ended in a horrific mass shooting, leaving him shot five times. He said his recovery is not over, but he’s come a long way.

“I’m still recovering, but I’m like 85-90 percent. To get to where I am now, it definitely took six-seven months. Six, seven, eight months. That was quick, I would say, for what happened,” he said. “I kinda talked to the man upstairs and did the little things right to recover.”

Simpson said when he reached the point where he was able to begin training, his goal was to work hard and play this football season, and he said his team rallied around him and encouraged him every step of the way.

“That’s the hard part. It gets no harder. You also got to be an encourager and support your team as well, but it’s hard knowing you can’t go out there and play. It’s a mental thing, so you got to be mentally tough. I’ve always known, my coaches and coaching staff and teammates, have always been the biggest supporters I’ve had,” he said.

Through his challenges, Simpson was able to recover and train over the summer to get ready for this season, and it paid off last week against Smiths Station where he was able to score a rushing touchdown.

Opelika High School coach, Erik Speakman, said after all his hard work, it was great to see him in the game.

“It was really exciting at that game against Smiths to get him back in the game. You know, all the hard work he’s put in this summer. Seeing what he’s gone through to be able to get back. He’s never not been a part of the team. He’s been with us the whole time putting in a lot of hard work, but to get him in the game and to score a touchdown was huge,” Speakerman said.

“I was working my butt off. I was so ready for this season more than anything,” Simpson said. Just make sure you brothers don’t take it for granted. That’s my biggest thing, that you can’t take it for granted. A lot of people don’t understand. Every play you loathe is every play I wish I could play. So, that’s kind of how I look at it.”

