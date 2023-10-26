Italian Mastiff gives birth to 17 puppies

Italian Mastiff gives birth to 17 puppies
By Jenna Wood
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHATCHEE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cane Corso Italian Mastiff from Ohatchee delivered a near-record litter of puppies delivered by first time momma, Stella.

Stella gave birth naturally to 17 puppies. One of the pups was stillborn, but the 16 surviving puppies are only two shy of what is believed to be a record for that breed.

Typically, this breed will give birth to about four to six puppies.

Congratulations to Stella and the Vice family.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on collision happened on Hwy. 45 early Thursday morning.
Head-on collision in Clarke County
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after long-term drug investigation
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests and illegal drugs were seized after...
Lauderdale County makes arrests, seizes illegal drugs

Latest News

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Stacey Eldridge Parker, 45, of DeKalb, has pleaded guilty to ...
DeKalb woman pleads guilty to misappropriating postal funds
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2023
Daily Docket 5
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2023
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 28.
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The City of Meridian said resurfacing of North Hills Street will begin Monday, Nov. 6.
North Hills Street resurfacing to begin Nov. 6