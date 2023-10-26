MPSD Parent Health Fair

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Today, the Meridian Public School District focused on its parents.

Parents of MPSD students were invited to Meridian High’s multipurpose building for a parent health fair.

Adrian Phillips, parent and community engagement specialist spoke to why they felt it was important to have an event like this for the parents, saying “We care about our parents, and we want them to know that we care about them, we offer opportunities like this to expose them to resources in our community, especially to Community partners like the ones that we have here and the ones that will have at other events.”

The event lasted from 10am to 1pm, providing lots of resources like district speakers, community partners, a basic health station, mental health chats, and a healthy cooking demonstration.

Through this event MPSD wanted to go beyond just looking out for their students but give their parents a hand too.

“Education begins and ends at the home. All these kids that we get the honor of serving for 8 hours a day are coming out of the front and back door of someone’s house. We need to make sure that whoever they are going home to and leaving in the morning to come see us is as healthy and as functional. And as prosperous as possible. And that means mental health, physical health, spiritual health, community health. All of these play in a synergistic atmosphere that we can only do our part in if they’re doing their part now. We know we know this. So, what we’re doing is, is we’re putting our money where our mouth is and we’re showing up here today and we’re giving them all the opportunities for all of the resources that they can get to better their physical, mental, and spiritual health. Here in the community”, said district behavioral specialists, James Murphy.

The event and all of its resources were completely free to attend and engage with as MPSD looked to keep parents aware and educated.

The Meridian Public School District says that it doesn’t plan on this being their last time having this event, as they look to keep it going and bring in more parents for years to come.

