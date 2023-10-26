Saying goodbye to highs in the 80s soon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Thursday! We are getting ready to roll into the weekend and not many changes are expected over the next several days. High and low temps remain above average in the to upper 80s. Wind gust still climbing up to 20mph by the afternoon. Only slight change to Thursday’s forecast is a very small chance of a sprinkle or two is possible later this afternoon and into early evening. Do not look forward to the rainfall as most of us will continue to stay dry.

However we are awaiting a cold front to cross Sunday into Monday bringing much cooler and below average temperatures to our area by next week. Highs will fall into the 70s Monday and continue to fall in the days to follow. Get ready to dust off those coats and hoodies overnight lows are also taking a tumble into the 40s. Stay safe and have an awesome day.

