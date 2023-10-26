Two arrested in Lauderdale County after long-term drug investigation

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term...
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term investigation of illegal drug activity, 39-year-old Richard Lee Harris and Brittany Alexie Broach, 34.(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Eight law enforcement agencies worked together to serve search and arrest warrants at three locations in Lauderdale County Thursday morning.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term investigation of illegal drug activity, 39-year-old Richard Lee Harris and Brittany Alexie Broach, 34.

Warrants were served in the 600 block of 39th Court East, the 200 block of Greenhill Road and the 400 block of Greenhill Road.

Richard Lee Harris
Richard Lee Harris(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
Charges against Richard Lee Harris
Aggravated Trafficking of Methamphetamine - $2,500,000
Aggravated Trafficking of Cocaine - $1,000,000
Felon in Possession of a Firearm - $1,000,000
Possession of Adderall - $100,000
Possession of Oxycodone - $100,000
Possession of Hydrocodone - $100,000

Total bond for Harris – $4,800,000
Brittany Alexie Broach
Brittany Alexie Broach(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
Charges for Brittany Alexie Broach
Possession of Adderall - $100,000
Possession of Oxycodone - $100,000
Possession of Hydrocodone - $100,000

Total bond for Broach – $300,000
As a result of the search warrants, the following items were seized as evidence in the investigation.
Over 6 ½ lbs. of Methamphetamine
Over 2 lbs. of Cocaine
Thirteen (13) lbs. of Marijuana
Thirty (30) Xanax pills
Twenty-two (22) Hydrocodone pills
Twenty-eight (28) Oxycodone pills
Two (2) Adderall pills
Six (6) Firearms

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team, Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, & Parks, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations were involved in the investigation and arrests.

The Sheriff’s Department said this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be brought in the future.

