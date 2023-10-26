Two arrested in Lauderdale County after long-term drug investigation

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Eight law enforcement agencies worked together to serve search and arrest warrants at three locations in Lauderdale County Thursday morning.

The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term investigation of illegal drug activity, 39-year-old Richard Lee Harris and Brittany Alexie Broach, 34.

Warrants were served in the 600 block of 39th Court East, the 200 block of Greenhill Road and the 400 block of Greenhill Road.

Richard Lee Harris (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

Charges against Richard Lee Harris Aggravated Trafficking of Methamphetamine - $2,500,000

Aggravated Trafficking of Cocaine - $1,000,000

Felon in Possession of a Firearm - $1,000,000

Possession of Adderall - $100,000

Possession of Oxycodone - $100,000

Possession of Hydrocodone - $100,000



Total bond for Harris – $4,800,000

Brittany Alexie Broach (Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)

Charges for Brittany Alexie Broach Possession of Adderall - $100,000

Possession of Oxycodone - $100,000

Possession of Hydrocodone - $100,000



Total bond for Broach – $300,000

As a result of the search warrants, the following items were seized as evidence in the investigation. Over 6 ½ lbs. of Methamphetamine

Over 2 lbs. of Cocaine

Thirteen (13) lbs. of Marijuana

Thirty (30) Xanax pills

Twenty-two (22) Hydrocodone pills

Twenty-eight (28) Oxycodone pills

Two (2) Adderall pills

Six (6) Firearms

The East Mississippi Drug Task Force, Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department SWAT Team, Mississippi Alcohol Beverage Control, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, Mississippi Wildlife, Fisheries, & Parks, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, U.S. Marshals Service and Homeland Security Investigations were involved in the investigation and arrests.

The Sheriff’s Department said this is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be brought in the future.

