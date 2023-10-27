17 police officers, deputies complete crisis intervention training

Graduates of the East Mississippi Crisis Intervention Team training from Meridian,...
Graduates of the East Mississippi Crisis Intervention Team training from Meridian, Philadelphia, Columbus, Neshoba, Newton and Jasper counties(Lauderdale County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another class of law enforcement officers has completed a 40-hour training course on crisis intervention. Departments from Meridian, Newton, Philadelphia, Columbus, Neshoba and Jasper counties participated.

The latest class of graduates:
Camden Murphy, Ishay Naylor - Meridian Police Department

Robin Conner, Darnell Madison, Jayonna Minor, Bryan Moore - Columbus Police Department

Damian Blackman - Jasper County Sheriff’s Office

Daylen Edwards, Nicholas Walker - Philadelphia Police Department

Demarcus Jones, Johnny Martin, Phillip McKee, McKenzie Patrick -Newton Police Department

Kenneth Gordon Adkins, Trent Rickles, Julian Willis, Gerald Willis - Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office


CIT teaches a better way to communicate with people experiencing a crisis. Since law enforcement frequently encounter people in crises, knowing how to communicate with those people can de-escalate emotional situations more quickly and peacefully.

The training is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health through the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on collision happened on Hwy. 45 early Thursday morning.
Head-on collision in Clarke County
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after long-term drug investigation
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests and illegal drugs were seized after...
Lauderdale County makes arrests, seizes illegal drugs

Latest News

Community Health Improvement Network hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Lunch and Learn.
Community Health Improvement Network hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Lunch and Learn
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
City of Meridian Two-Person Scramble
Lakeview hosts City of Meridian Golf Tournament
The wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday on Highway 43 near the 142 mile marker
Two die in crash in west Alabama