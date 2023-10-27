17 police officers, deputies complete crisis intervention training

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another class of law enforcement officers has completed a 40-hour training course on crisis intervention. Departments from Meridian, Newton, Philadelphia, Columbus, Neshoba and Jasper counties participated.

The latest class of graduates: Camden Murphy, Ishay Naylor - Meridian Police Department



Robin Conner, Darnell Madison, Jayonna Minor, Bryan Moore - Columbus Police Department



Damian Blackman - Jasper County Sheriff’s Office



Daylen Edwards, Nicholas Walker - Philadelphia Police Department



Demarcus Jones, Johnny Martin, Phillip McKee, McKenzie Patrick -Newton Police Department



Kenneth Gordon Adkins, Trent Rickles, Julian Willis, Gerald Willis - Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office







CIT teaches a better way to communicate with people experiencing a crisis. Since law enforcement frequently encounter people in crises, knowing how to communicate with those people can de-escalate emotional situations more quickly and peacefully.

The training is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health through the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.

