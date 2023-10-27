17 police officers, deputies complete crisis intervention training
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Another class of law enforcement officers has completed a 40-hour training course on crisis intervention. Departments from Meridian, Newton, Philadelphia, Columbus, Neshoba and Jasper counties participated.
|The latest class of graduates:
|Camden Murphy, Ishay Naylor - Meridian Police Department
Robin Conner, Darnell Madison, Jayonna Minor, Bryan Moore - Columbus Police Department
Damian Blackman - Jasper County Sheriff’s Office
Daylen Edwards, Nicholas Walker - Philadelphia Police Department
Demarcus Jones, Johnny Martin, Phillip McKee, McKenzie Patrick -Newton Police Department
Kenneth Gordon Adkins, Trent Rickles, Julian Willis, Gerald Willis - Neshoba County Sheriff’s Office
CIT teaches a better way to communicate with people experiencing a crisis. Since law enforcement frequently encounter people in crises, knowing how to communicate with those people can de-escalate emotional situations more quickly and peacefully.
The training is funded by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Mental Health through the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department.
