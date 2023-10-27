Ann Copland Obituary

Ann Copland Obituary
Ann Copland Obituary(WTOK)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Copeland, Ann

Ms. Ann Copeland, age 76, of Meridian, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023, at home with her daughter by her side. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

She was born September 6, 1947, in Del Norte, Colorado, to Bluford and Dorothy Woolman. She lived in Vinita, Oklahoma, where she raised her family and then moved to Salt Lake City, Utah. Most recently Ann called Meridian her home.

Ann who was a caregiver at heart loved her family more than anything. In her pastime, she enjoyed researching her family’s genealogy, working jigsaw puzzles, and fishing. She was an avid John Wayne fan and would watch westerns for hours.

Ms. Ann is survived by her son, Bill Woolman; daughter, Teresa Cabalbag (Romeo); brother, Rick Woolman; grandchildren, Jason Risman and Adam Cabalbag; great grandchildren, Paul Risman and Donovan Risman; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Karen Copeland; and siblings, Melton Woolman; Albert Woolman; Bluford Woolman, Jr.; Maxine Woolman; and Jimmy Thomas Woolman.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Vinita, Oklahoma.

