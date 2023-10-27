Banks warn about increase in check fraud

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Local businesses are noticing a large amount of check fraud, and banks are warning them to be on the lookout.

“The check fraud we’re seeing a lot of times, either checks are being stolen, and then they’re being whitewashed and then basically changing the payable. Some checks are even being forged. So just a variety of different ways in the forgery. They’re really good. And so it’s really hard to detect from our side. So it’s very important that the consumer looks at it daily to prevent them from letting it close on their transactions,” said Regional President of Citizens National Bank, Neil Henry.

Check fraud has been an issue for decades, and now, the people who steal the checks have developed better ways of making sure they get the money.

“These accounts are opened up out of state. So they opened these accounts up out of state, and they have, you know, a similar business name. And those checks are being remotely captured and they’re deposited into those banks. And if they clear, obviously, sometimes they don’t know immediately. So our customers may or may not be aware of it. And as time continues to tick, then that time might expire,” said Henry.

The USPS recently reported that as of May 2023, more than 600 people were arrested for committing crimes against the postal service, including robbing mail carriers. With mail theft on the rise, be sure to look at your account and notify the bank if you notice any fraud.

“If they see something, they need to acknowledge it and contact the bank. Second, you know, they need to pay attention to it because what used to be 60 days to dispute a check is now 15 days. ACH is only one day, so you have 24 hours to dispute an ACH item, so it’s very important to make sure you get the bank involved as soon as possible,” Henry said.

To keep business payments safe, Henry suggests the Automated Clearing House, which is an online payment method where you can deposit or take out money.

