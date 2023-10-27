City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2023

The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.

Robbery

There were no robberies reported.

Commercial Burglary

At 11:42 AM on October 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.

Church Burglary

There were no church burglaries reported.

Stolen Vehicles

There were no stolen vehicles reported.

Auto Burglary

There were no auto burglaries reported.

Residential Burglary

There were no residential burglaries reported.

Shootings

Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.