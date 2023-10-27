City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2023
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -
|Name
|DOB
|Charges
|Dondre R. Williams
|1978
|Domestic Violence
|David K. Moody
|1986
|Petit Larceny
|Justin C. Gentry
|1984
|Public Drunk
|Miles D. Jones
|1982
|Simple Assault
Disorderly Conduct
|Mary A. Boone
|1965
|Public Drunk
Disorderly Conduct
|Miangel Ramsey
|2005
|Possession of Marijuana in a motor vehicle
|Isreal E. Griffin
|2004
|Possession of Marijuana in a motor vehicle
|Antreveon Johnson
|2002
|Domestic Violence
|Meridian Police Department Media Release
|The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:42 AM on October 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.
