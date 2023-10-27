City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2023

Daily Docket 5
Daily Docket 5(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

NameDOBCharges
Dondre R. Williams1978Domestic Violence
David K. Moody1986Petit Larceny
Justin C. Gentry1984Public Drunk
Miles D. Jones1982Simple Assault
Disorderly Conduct
Mary A. Boone1965Public Drunk
Disorderly Conduct
Miangel Ramsey2005Possession of Marijuana in a motor vehicle
Isreal E. Griffin2004Possession of Marijuana in a motor vehicle
Antreveon Johnson2002Domestic Violence
Meridian Police Department Media Release
The following were reported to the Meridian Police Department from October 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM to October 27, 2023, at 6:00 AM.
Robbery
There were no robberies reported.
Commercial Burglary
At 11:42 AM on October 26, 2023, Meridian Police responded to a commercial burglary in the 2300 block of Front Street. Entry was gained through a door.
Church Burglary
There were no church burglaries reported.
Stolen Vehicles
There were no stolen vehicles reported.
Auto Burglary
There were no auto burglaries reported.
Residential Burglary
There were no residential burglaries reported.
Shootings
Meridian Police responded to 4 shots fired calls and when Officers arrived on scene, there wasn’t any evidence found to support the calls.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on collision happened on Hwy. 45 early Thursday morning.
Head-on collision in Clarke County
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after long-term drug investigation
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests and illegal drugs were seized after...
Lauderdale County makes arrests, seizes illegal drugs

Latest News

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Stacey Eldridge Parker, 45, of DeKalb, has pleaded guilty to ...
DeKalb woman pleads guilty to misappropriating postal funds
Daily Docket 6
City of Meridian Arrest Report October 27, 2023
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after long-term drug investigation
Daily Docket
Lauderdale County Arrest Report October 26, 2023