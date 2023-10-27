Community Health Improvement Network hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Lunch and Learn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Community Health Improvement Network, also known as Chin hosted its Breast Cancer Awareness Lunch and Learn event on Friday.

Dr. Amy Coleman, the Lead Breast Radiologist at Anderson Regional Health System, spoke and answered questions about the disease.

This luncheon spotlighted the importance of getting routine breast exams.

“Just make sure you get your yearly mammogram. Don’t skip a good report last one year if you’ve had a bunch of good mammograms. Keep coming. That’s good. It’s just like what you would do. You wouldn’t skip going to get your hair cut and taking care of your car. Your children don’t skip taking care of yourself because if you let your guard down, that’s when something could happen. Those bigger gaps in time, something could change, so make sure you get your yearly mammogram,” said Dr. Coleman.

One attendee shared why she thought it was important for her to go to the luncheon.

“A lot of stuff that you think you know you don’t know and it’s good to try and find out what’s going on with you. It’s just good to go out to try and find out stuff that you can find out. Put other stuff aside for a day and go see about what’s going on with you because you are important,” said Willie Currie, an attendee.

Anderson Regional Health System does offer 3D mammograms that can provide more precise results for patients.

To schedule your breast screening, you are urged to contact Anderson Regional Health System.

