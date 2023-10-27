DeKalb woman pleads guilty to misappropriating postal funds

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Stacey Eldridge Parker, 45, of DeKalb, has pleaded guilty to misappropriation of postal funds while serving as Postmaster.

Court records state Parker took cash and other property of the United States Postal Service for personal use while serving as Postmaster of the Marion Post Office and Administrative Postmaster of the Bailey and Daleville Post Offices. She was indicted by a federal grand jury Aug. 8, 2023.

Parker is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 25, 2024. She faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. A federal district judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

The U.S. Postal Service Office of Inspector General investigated the case.

