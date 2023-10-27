Gameday Preview: Mississippi State at Auburn

Mississippi State quarterback Mike Wright (14) celebrates with teammates after defeating...
Mississippi State quarterback Mike Wright (14) celebrates with teammates after defeating Arkansas in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)(Michael Woods | AP)
By Patrick Talbot
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTOK) - For the second straight week, the Auburn Tigers will welcome a football team from the state of Mississippi to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, as The Mississippi State Bulldogs travel to Auburn for a week 9 matchup.

NOTES:

The Bulldogs opened the season 2-0 before they dropped three straight games in SEC play, and it seems they have righted the ship coming off of two consecutive victories that displayed very different ways of getting the job done.

(As of Friday) Will Rogers’s status for Saturday’s game remains questionable. If Rogers cannot go, it will be Mike Wright who gets the start against the Tigers.

THOUGHTS:

“Auburn has struggled to get anything going through the air from either of their quarterbacks this year, so the Tigers will look to run the ball. If the Bulldogs’ front seven can be effective in stopping the run, then State should come out with a victory on Saturday afternoon.” - Patrick Talbot

“This is going to be another tough defensive battle for State, similar to last week. Neither team has been able to do much on offense this season, but both have stout defenses. With Rogers and Woody Marks status in question for this one, I think Auburn will pull out a home win. Jordan-Hare stadium is one of the most difficult places to play, and I think that home-field advantage helps them get their first SEC win this season.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Game Time: 2:30 pm

Network: SEC Network

Over/Under: 41

Line: AUB -6.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Mississippi State wins 21-14

Eve: Auburn wins 14-7 (if Mike Wright starts, if not, I think Auburn still wins, but with a closer spread).

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on collision happened on Hwy. 45 early Thursday morning.
Head-on collision in Clarke County
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after long-term drug investigation
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests and illegal drugs were seized after...
Lauderdale County makes arrests, seizes illegal drugs

Latest News

City of Meridian Two-Person Scramble
Lakeview Hosts City of Meridian Golf Tournament
Southern Mississippi running back Frank Gore Jr. (3) points to the sky after kneeling in prayer...
Gameday Preview: Southern Miss at App. State
Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin, center, celebrates after a win over Auburn in an NCAA...
Gameday Preview: Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt
Wanda McPhail being inducted into the Meridian Community College Sports Hall of Fame in 2021.
Mississippi USTA announce former MCC head tennis coach, Wanda McPhail, as a 2024 Hall of Fame inductee