Gameday Preview: Mississippi State at Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTOK) - For the second straight week, the Auburn Tigers will welcome a football team from the state of Mississippi to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday, as The Mississippi State Bulldogs travel to Auburn for a week 9 matchup.

NOTES:

The Bulldogs opened the season 2-0 before they dropped three straight games in SEC play, and it seems they have righted the ship coming off of two consecutive victories that displayed very different ways of getting the job done.

(As of Friday) Will Rogers’s status for Saturday’s game remains questionable. If Rogers cannot go, it will be Mike Wright who gets the start against the Tigers.

THOUGHTS:

“Auburn has struggled to get anything going through the air from either of their quarterbacks this year, so the Tigers will look to run the ball. If the Bulldogs’ front seven can be effective in stopping the run, then State should come out with a victory on Saturday afternoon.” - Patrick Talbot

“This is going to be another tough defensive battle for State, similar to last week. Neither team has been able to do much on offense this season, but both have stout defenses. With Rogers and Woody Marks status in question for this one, I think Auburn will pull out a home win. Jordan-Hare stadium is one of the most difficult places to play, and I think that home-field advantage helps them get their first SEC win this season.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Jordan-Hare Stadium

Game Time: 2:30 pm

Network: SEC Network

Over/Under: 41

Line: AUB -6.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Mississippi State wins 21-14

Eve: Auburn wins 14-7 (if Mike Wright starts, if not, I think Auburn still wins, but with a closer spread).

