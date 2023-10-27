Gameday Preview: Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt

OXFORD, Miss. (WTOK) - The Ole Miss Rebels are back in Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday night, as they take on the Vanderbilt Comodores.

NOTES:

The Rebels have won three straight games since dropping their conference opener against Alabama last month.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt has dropped six straight games.

Despite their six straight losses and a defense that gives up close to 33 points per game, the Commodores have forced 12 turnovers (second most in the SEC).

THOUGHTS:

“This should be a game that Ole Miss wins going away, but they need to stay on target. Don’t get too far ahead of yourselves worrying about next week’s matchup with A&M or anything after that (Georgia in two weeks). Keep the main thing, the main thing, and keep handling your business, and the Rebels could be right there at the end of the season, should Alabama or LSU (whoever wins that one next week) slip up.” - Patrick Talbot

“I think the Rebels are going to have a field day vs. Vandy. As Patrick noted above, the Commodores have forced many turnovers this season, but they’ve given up just as much. They take a lot of downfield shots that often get picked off. If Ole Miss wins the turnover battle, it could be a rough day for the Commodores.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Game Time: 6:30 pm

Network: SEC Network

Over/Under: 62.5

Line: MISS -24.5

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Ole Mis wins 42-20

Eve: Ole Miss wins 42 to 13

