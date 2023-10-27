Gameday Preview: Southern Miss at App. State

BOONE, N.C. (WTOK) - The Southern Miss Golden Eagles are on the Road this weekend, as they travel to Boone, North Carolina, for a matchup with the Appalachian State Mountaineers.

NOTES:

The Golden Eagles are in the midst of a six-game losing streak, and they are 0-4 in Sun Belt Conference play.

Southern Miss can move the ball well, as they average close to 330 yards per game on offense, but their defense continues to struggle, as they are giving up close to 430 yards per game.

THOUGHTS:

“Southern Miss has struggled all season long, and I anticipate that will continue on Saturday, as they will face a team that averages close to 450 yards per game. Now, if the Golden Eagles can be efficient on offense, the Mountaineers defense gives up a ton of yards as well, and Southern Miss will need to capitalize on that.” - Patrick Talbot

“App. State is better than their 3-4 record might suggest. They lost a couple of close games each of the last two weeks that they were in until the end. The Golden Eagles just haven’t been able to put many pieces together, especially on defense. Their offense has been inconsistent at best. Tomorrow might be tough sledding for Southern Miss if that inconsistency continues.” - Eve Hernandez

INFORMATION:

Location: Kidd Brewer Stadium

Game Time: 2:30 PM

Network: ESPN+

Over/Under: 55.5

Line: APP -17.0

STAFF PICKS:

Patrick: Appalachian State wins 37-17

Eve: Appalachian State wins 31-14

