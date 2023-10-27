Lakeview Hosts City of Meridian Golf Tournament

City of Meridian Two-Person Scramble
City of Meridian Two-Person Scramble(WTOK)
By Lindsey Hall
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

It was a beautiful day to get outside, and a number of people took to the links Friday at Lakeview Golf Course.

The city of Meridian Lakeview Golf Course two-person scramble tournament drew a field of 20-teams to this year’s event. It continues a revamping process taking place at Lakeview that’s seen course improvement as well as an uptick in play and the number of tournaments.

“About two years ago now, Lakeview Golf Course went through a restoration where we redid all 18 of our greens, plus our two practice greens for a total of 20 greens,” said Aleasha Jordan, Director of Operations for the Meridian Parks & Recreation Department.

“After that we’ve been steady making improvements out here at Lakeview Golf Course and continuing to grow. It’s the third tournament this year and in the last month we’ve had three tournaments. Our membership is growing and there’s activity out here every day. We are full.”

Lakeview Golf Course is open to the public seven days a week. You can call the course at 601-693-3301.

