Lauderdale County Divorce Docket October 20-26, 2023

Marriage license and Divorce Docket
Marriage license and Divorce Docket(wtok)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Lauderdale County Divorce Docket October 20-26, 2023
Christopher Matthew Bickham v. Alexandria Katelyn Hopstein Bickham
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of LUKE JONATHAN ROBBINS and CANDACE MARIE TOLER ROBBINS
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of STEVEN B PEEBLES and ROBERTA MICHELLE HARTFIELD PEEBLES
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of DONOVAN L BOYD and ERICA N. NELSON BOYD
In re the Dissolution of Marriage of TIMOTHY FRANKLIN KELLY and TINA LYNN KELLY

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on collision happened on Hwy. 45 early Thursday morning.
Head-on collision in Clarke County
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after long-term drug investigation
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests and illegal drugs were seized after...
Lauderdale County makes arrests, seizes illegal drugs

Latest News

Martha C. Hudson Obituary
Martha C. Hudson Obituary
Marriage license and Divorce Docket
Lauderdale County Marriage License October 20-26, 2023
Ann Copland Obituary
Ann Copland Obituary
Obituaries
Ms L’genia Joffrion Mitts