Martha C. Hudson Obituary

Funeral services for Mrs. Martha C Hudson will begin at 11:00 AM Monday, October 30, 2023 at First Presbyterian Church of Meridian with Dr. Rhett G Payne, III officiating. Graveside rites will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Mrs. Hudson, 92, of Meridian, died Friday, October 27, 2023 at her home.

Mrs. Martha loved serving the Lord at First Presbyterian Church of Meridian. She Loved her church family and meeting people wherever she went. Always dressed to a “T” she was a Southern Belle always wearing a smile and sharing it, along with a kind word, with all she met. She was lovingly called “Martie” by her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

Mrs. Martha is survived by her sons, Scott Hudson (Rose) and David Hudson (Sophie); grandchildren, Melissa Hudson and Alex Hudson, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Mrs. Hudson is preceded in death by her husband, Dan Hudson; her daughter, Holland Hudson; and her parents Bill and Lelia Cooley.

Pallbearers will be Alex Hudson, Jim McGinnis, Jack Shows, Bilbo Mitchell, Jim Thompson, Lindy Conard, and Robert Scarbrough.

The Hudson family suggests memorials be made as donations to First Presbyterian Church of Meridian Building Fund in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Hudson Family will receive guests from 10:00 AM until 10:45 AM prior to funeral rites at the church

