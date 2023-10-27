The MAX hosts a Halloween edition of “WineDown”

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MAX hosted its last “WineDown” event of the year Thursday, adding a little bit of Halloween to the celebration.

The event was free for all that were able to register before online registration closed, and brought in people from around the state to participate.

As usual, teams of two to three wine lovers brought three bottles of wine, but this time the MAX got into the Halloween spirit by asking contestants to throw in three bags of candy with it.

Two of the bottles brought by each team would be used for taste testing, while the last bottle from each team would be put toward the winner’s prize.

The winner of the best wine and candy combo would win everything. This time since there were 23 contestants, the winner walked away with 23 bottles of wine.

It was a fun time for everyone involved as the MAX threw in a costume contest and many went all out.

Tonight’s event was open to adults 21 and up and provided a perfect time for people to come out and wind down with a glass of wine.

This was the last “WineDown” of the year. The next will be in February and continue happening every other month throughout next year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on collision happened on Hwy. 45 early Thursday morning.
Head-on collision in Clarke County
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after long-term drug investigation
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests and illegal drugs were seized after...
Lauderdale County makes arrests, seizes illegal drugs

Latest News

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 28.
Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day
The City of Meridian said resurfacing of North Hills Street will begin Monday, Nov. 6.
North Hills Street resurfacing to begin Nov. 6
Next week's overnight lows
Temps drop and frost may be on the horizon
Sarge
Friday’s Storm Team 11 Kid is Sarge
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people