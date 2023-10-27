The MAX hosts a Halloween edition of “WineDown”

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The MAX hosted its last “WineDown” event of the year Thursday, adding a little bit of Halloween to the celebration.

The event was free for all that were able to register before online registration closed, and brought in people from around the state to participate.

As usual, teams of two to three wine lovers brought three bottles of wine, but this time the MAX got into the Halloween spirit by asking contestants to throw in three bags of candy with it.

Two of the bottles brought by each team would be used for taste testing, while the last bottle from each team would be put toward the winner’s prize.

The winner of the best wine and candy combo would win everything. This time since there were 23 contestants, the winner walked away with 23 bottles of wine.

It was a fun time for everyone involved as the MAX threw in a costume contest and many went all out.

Tonight’s event was open to adults 21 and up and provided a perfect time for people to come out and wind down with a glass of wine.

This was the last “WineDown” of the year. The next will be in February and continue happening every other month throughout next year.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.