MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

Funeral Mass for Ms L’genia Joffrion Mitts will begin at 10:30 AM Friday, November 3, 2023 at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Fr. Augustine Pallimattam officiating. Graveside rites will begin at 2:00 PM at Enterprise Cemetery. Robert Barham Family Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements.

Ms. Mitts, 73, of New Orleans, LA, formerly of Enterprise, MS, died Wednesday, October 25, 2023 surrounded by her loving family.

Joffrion is survived by siblings, Janie Mitts Moore, F.W. “Billy” Mitts, III (Grace), and Chandler Mitts. Nieces and Nephews, Castlen Kennedy (Cory), Mittsi Petersen (Jeff), Meier Miller (Mark), Dee Bowdon (Bobby), Fielden Mitts, IV (Whitney), Ken Mitts (Mary Myers), and Walton Mitts (Fiancé Yvonne Zuchowski); Four great-nieces, nine great-nephews, as well as a host of extended family members and friends.

Ms. Mitts is preceded in death by her parents Billy and Pinkie Mitts; paternal grandparents Buddy and Dutch Mitts and maternal grandparents, Chan and Violet White.

The Mitts family suggests memorials be made to any animal rescue center of your choice in lieu of flowers.

Pallbearers will be Cory Kennedy, Jeff Petersen, Mark Miller, Bobby Bowden, Fielden Mitts, Ken Mitts, and Walton Mitts.

Online condolences may be expressed at robertbarhamffh.com

The Mitts Family will receive guests from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM with Rosary beginning immediately after at Robert Barham Family Funeral Home Thursday, November 2, 2023.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.