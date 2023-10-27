North Hills Street resurfacing to begin Nov. 6

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The City of Meridian said resurfacing of North Hills Street will begin Monday, Nov. 6. The project is estimated to take four to five weeks to complete, depending on the weather.

Meridian’s Director of Engineering and Technical Services Mike Van Zandt encouraged drivers to pay close attention to road closure and detour signs.

Van Zandt said the work will be done in seven sections, with each one completed before the next is started. He said drivers are urged to plan ahead and allow more time to get where they’re going.

Each section under construction will be closed to thru traffic while construction crews are present and working.

“Only residents who live within the section under construction will be allowed entry/exit.”

The City released a list of sections and suggested detour routes: Section 1.

Highway 19 North to Bounds Road

Detour Route: Highway 19 North to Chandler Road to Bounds Road to North Hills Street

Section 2.

Bounds Road to State Boulevard

Detour Route: North Hills Street to Bounds Road to State Boulevard to North Hills Street

Section 3.

State Boulevard to King Road

Detour Route: North Hills Street to State Boulevard to 37th Street to 40th Avenue to 40th Street to King Road to North Hills Street

Section 4.

King Road to 35th Avenue

Detour Route: North Hills Street to King Road to 40th Street to 35th Avenue to North Hills Street

Section 5.

35th Avenue to Poplar Springs Drive/Highway 493

Detour Route: No detour will be provided for this section. Lanes will be re-surfaced one at a time and traffic will be allowed to proceed with caution.

Section 6.

Poplar Springs Drive/Highway 493 to 10th Avenue

Detour Route: North Hills Street to Poplar Springs Drive to 43rd Street to Country Club Drive to 46th Street to 10th Avenue to North Hills Street

Section 7.

10th Avenue to Highway 39

Detour Route: North Hills Street to 10th Avenue to 33rd Street to Highway 39 to North Hills Street

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.