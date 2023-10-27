Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (Oct. 28) is intended to help people safely dispose of expired medication or prescriptions they no longer need, and educate the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The Meridian Police Department has a drop box in the front foyer at the station on 22nd Avenue South, available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and every day of the year.

Disposing of prescriptions in this way prevents the medicine from being abused by someone else in your household or from being consumed by children or pets.

