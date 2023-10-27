Saturday is National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 28.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 28.(MGN)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - National Prescription Drug Take Back Day (Oct. 28) is intended to help people safely dispose of expired medication or prescriptions they no longer need, and educate the public about the potential for abuse of medications.

The Meridian Police Department has a drop box in the front foyer at the station on 22nd Avenue South, available 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and every day of the year.

Disposing of prescriptions in this way prevents the medicine from being abused by someone else in your household or from being consumed by children or pets.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A head-on collision happened on Hwy. 45 early Thursday morning.
Head-on collision in Clarke County
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department said two arrests were made in a long-term...
Two arrested in Lauderdale County after long-term drug investigation
A member of law enforcement walks with a police dog outside a property on Meadow Road, in...
Fearful Maine residents stay home amid massive search for suspect in killing of 18 people
Mississippi’s vehicle tag system experiencing statewide outage
The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Department made two arrests and illegal drugs were seized after...
Lauderdale County makes arrests, seizes illegal drugs

Latest News

Community Health Improvement Network hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Lunch and Learn.
Community Health Improvement Network hosts Breast Cancer Awareness Lunch and Learn
The St. John Parish Coroner’s Office has officially identified seven of the eight individuals...
7 people killed in I-55 crash identified by parish coroner
City of Meridian Two-Person Scramble
Lakeview Hosts City of Meridian Golf Tournament
The wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday on Highway 43 near the 142 mile marker
Two die in crash in west Alabama
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Stacey Eldridge Parker, 45, of DeKalb, has pleaded guilty to ...
DeKalb woman pleads guilty to misappropriating postal funds