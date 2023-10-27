Temperatures tumble next week

We're monitoring the potential for a FROST next week
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve been in a more spring-like pattern this week with temps more comparable to May instead of October. We’ll continue with above average highs in the 80s through Sunday... and above average lows ranging from the mid 50s - low 60s through Monday Morning.

Early Monday morning, a strong cold front will cross our area. This will open the door to what’s expected to be the coolest air of the season thus far. Instead of 80s, highs will stay in the 70s on Monday. Then, highs will only reach the 60s for Tuesday with cloudy & breezy conditions. By Wednesday morning, there’s the possibility for areas along and north of I-20 to experience lows in the mid-upper 30s. However, it’ll still be a bit breezy...so that may keep temps in the low 40s. Yet, the winds will relax by Thursday morning (and skies will be clear), so there’s a good shot at frost as lows will have a better chance of falling into the mid 30s. So, stay tuned to Storm Team 11 for updates. We’ll continue to monitor the frost potential, and we’ll definitely keep you all posted.

As for rain, sadly, the strong cold front won’t bring a big dose of rain with it. Actually, the rain chances are looking rather minimal for Monday, but we’ll take what we can get. The latest Drought Monitor shows that conditions have gotten worse for many areas including Meridian that’s now under a Severe Drought.

