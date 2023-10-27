Temps drop and frost may be on the horizon

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Fri-YAYYY! What a great week it has been and to close it out with even more great weather for Friday. Highs are in the mid to upper 80s with overnight lows 60s.

A front will cross Sunday brings us much cooler temperatures for next week. Overnight lows will fall into the 40s and 30s and patchy frost is possible Tuesday and Wednesday night. The cooler temps will remain in the forecast, as we say goodbye to the 80s be sure to plan some outdoor activities for the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.