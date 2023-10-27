Two die in crash in west Alabama

The wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday on Highway 43 near the 142 mile marker
The wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday on Highway 43 near the 142 mile marker(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WTOK) - Both drivers died in a 2-vehicle crash Thursday in west Alabama.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Dana P. Freeman, 55, of Demopolis, died when the 2015 Chevrolet Suburban she was driving collided head-on with a 2004 Chevrolet Express G3500 driven by Joseph D. Lunceford, 44, of Northport.

The wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Highway 43 near the 142 mile marker, about four miles south of Forkland, Ala. ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

