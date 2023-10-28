An influx of cold air drops temps below average

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The weekend holds more highs in the 80s. Patchy fog is possible early Saturday morning. So use caution on the roadways if you see patchy fog. If you are looking forward to cooler temperatures you are in for a treat. A cold front system comes in Sunday and temps are dropping near average for Monday.

Tuesday and Wednesday highs are in the mid to low 60s with overnight lows in the 30s. Patchy frost will be possible as overnight lows inch closer to below freezing temps.

