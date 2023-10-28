Apartment solar energy system drastically cuts tenants’ power bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High energy bills aren’t a pain for residents of one Jackson apartment building thanks to solar energy.

Power from the sun is cutting their electricity bills thanks to an environmentally conscious property owner.

“It is definitely a cost-saving form of energy,” said Daren Washington.

The IT Specialist uses a lot of electricity at his apartment at 805 Madison in Belhaven. His average power bill was about $180.00 a month until January. That’s when a solar power system was installed by the property owner.

Washington’s electric bill dropped 40 percent.

“With the $72.00 we have an extra date night, but yeah it means you can save money,” said Washington. “You can probably put that extra money I know inflation is going crazy right now. You can put that money to the side and get some extra groceries.”

Jennifer Welch installed the Allume SolShare system at the 10-unit complex to reduce the carbon energy load and provide more affordable housing.

The Jackson native invested $60,000.00 and received a $6,500.00 rebate from Entergy. The Belhaven resident also obtained a small interest loan from the Mississippi Development Authority.

“I’m in a partnership with Entergy. It decreases their Entergy bill every month,” said Welch. “The tenant is going to benefit from a lower power bill which is going to allow them to stay in their apartment and pay rent consistently.”

Welch said this is the second Allume Solar installation in the United States. In January 2024, a full year of data from this case study will provide specifics on savings to tenants.

