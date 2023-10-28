Fall fun at Lazy Acres

CHUNKY, Miss. (WTOK) - The leaves have changed color and you and your family are looking for some seasonal fun, Lazy Acres has all the fall that you can handle.

Lazy Acres in Chunky has been fully embracing the fall season since the 1980s.

The farm specializes in creating a great space for fall family activities and brings in people from around the state with many different rides and attractions.

Makayla Engles, first-time visitor to Lazy Acres, says it’s definitely a place she would come back to.

“I would recommend it 100%. There’s a lot of really pretty photo areas to like go to. It was really fun. The first thing that I like remember really really liking is like the yellow like bounce thing. I think it’s called like the Beehive or something like that. It’s really fun”, said Engles.

While Lazy Acres is great for the kids, they also have a little something there for everyone else too.

“We have a lot of different attractions and shows. On Saturday’s and Sunday’s, we have our pig race show, we have a magic show, and we also have spookily puppet show. So there’s a lot of different shows. As well as rides and attractions. We have a little barrel train ride, two jumping pillows, a hundred-foot slide, piggy riders, all kinds of fun stuff. “There’s absolutely something for everybody. We get a lot of families here in the daytime and then later in the evenings it kind of switches over to like, a little date night for a lot of older youth as well as older couples. They love coming out here to the pumpkin patch and spending the afternoon and evening with us”, said Michael May

And as the seasons change so will Lazy Acres as after the fall season wraps up, Michael May, owner of Lazy Acres encourages people to come check out their Christmas tree farm for some good Christmas fun.

May says that they are always looking to improve and add new things to Lazy Acres saying that they are always traveling to gather new ideas that they can bring back to their hometown.

So, if you’ve only been to Lazy Acres once the next to you might be a whole new type of farm fun.

As for this upcoming Halloween Lazy Acres will have a spooktacular night ride that will go through Halloween lights for kids every night at 7pm.

