First round playoff matchups

By Eve Hernandez
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:15 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2023 high school football regular season has come to an end in east Mississippi. The state playoff race for 1A-4A begins Friday, Nov. 3rd. Noted below is a list of each local matchup happening next week.

MAIS:

- Winner of Delta Academy/Prentiss Christian at Newton County Academy

- Lamar at Copiah Academy

MHSAA 1A:

- Noxapater at Sacred Heart

MHSAA 2A:

- Bruce at Sebastopol

- Philadelphia at Water Valley

- M.S. Palmer at Union

- Wilkinson County at Bay Springs

- Pelahatchie at Heidelberg

- Lake at Loyd Star

- Clarkdale at Amite County

- Bogue Chitto at Scott Central

MHSAA 3A:

- Franklin County at Kemper County

- SE Lauderdale at Jefferson County

- Enterprise at Wesson

- South Pike at Noxubee County

MHSAA 4A:

- North Pontotoc at Newton County

- NE Lauderdale at New Albany

- South Pontotoc at West Lauderdale

- Sumrall at Quitman

- Itawamba AHS at Louisville

