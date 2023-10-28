First round playoff matchups
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The 2023 high school football regular season has come to an end in east Mississippi. The state playoff race for 1A-4A begins Friday, Nov. 3rd. Noted below is a list of each local matchup happening next week.
MAIS:
- Winner of Delta Academy/Prentiss Christian at Newton County Academy
- Lamar at Copiah Academy
MHSAA 1A:
- Noxapater at Sacred Heart
MHSAA 2A:
- Bruce at Sebastopol
- Philadelphia at Water Valley
- M.S. Palmer at Union
- Wilkinson County at Bay Springs
- Pelahatchie at Heidelberg
- Lake at Loyd Star
- Clarkdale at Amite County
- Bogue Chitto at Scott Central
MHSAA 3A:
- Franklin County at Kemper County
- SE Lauderdale at Jefferson County
- Enterprise at Wesson
- South Pike at Noxubee County
MHSAA 4A:
- North Pontotoc at Newton County
- NE Lauderdale at New Albany
- South Pontotoc at West Lauderdale
- Sumrall at Quitman
- Itawamba AHS at Louisville
Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.