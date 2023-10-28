Football Friday Tailgate: Trailblazers clinch playoff spot with shutout over Marengo
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON, Ala. (WTOK) - The University Charter School Trail Blazers welcomed the Marengo Panthers to Tiger Stadium for the school’s first homecoming celebration.
With a win on Friday night, UCS would also clinch a playoff spot.
The Trail Blazers forced two turnovers in the first half, which helped them build a 20-0 lead, midway through the second quarter.
UCS wins Friday night’s matchup 44-0.
The Trail Blazers are back in action, next Friday night, at home, when they take on Choctaw County (AL) at 7:00 pm.
