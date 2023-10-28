Game of the Week: West Lauderdale takes down Newton Co. to win 4A Region 4 District Title

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The West Lauderdale Knights defeated the Newton County Cougars Thursday night to become the 2023 4A Region 4 District Champions.

The Knights’ 24-7-win leaves them with a 9-1 record to end the regular season, with a home playoff game on deck next week.

The game was not pretty, though. Both teams turned the ball over a handful of times in the first half, making it difficult for either offense to put points on the board.

Cougars quarterback, CJ Towner, threw an interception to defensive lineman, Shawne Cole at the end of the first quarter, that would lead to the Knight’s first touchdown of the day.

Knight’s quarterback, Kayden Peoples, threw a short touchdown pass to Cody Pigford to go up 6-0. The extra point was blocked by Newton Co.

The Cougars would look to respond, but they fumbled the ball, and it was recovered by the Knights deep in Cougars territory. This led to a series of three straight fumbles, and two changes of possession. After all was said and done, the Cougars ended up with the ball back, but weren’t able to score any points until late in the third quarter.

By then, West Lauderdale took an 18-7 lead, and one more touchdown would give them their 24-7 win.

Although the Knights missed each extra point Thursday night, they came away with a good team win to secure a home playoff matchup.

