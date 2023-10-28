Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside car in Jackson

By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in North Jackson.

According to Jackson Police, the shooting occurred Friday night around 6:23 p.m. in the 3500 block of Cardinal Street.

When officers arrived at the scene, they discovered the victim, Timothy Vaughn, with multiple gunshot wounds inside a car. He was dead upon arrival.

Investigators are still gathering information on possible suspect(s) and motive.

If you have any information on this incident call Jackson Police at 601-960-1234 or CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).

