Walmart near Bonita Lakes turning away customers, staff claim systems down

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Shoppers at Meridian’s Walmart near Bonita Lakes are being turned away as the store closes late Saturday morning.

Staff are telling shoppers their systems are down, and they cannot accept any form of payment.

Staff could not say when the systems would be operational again.

Some shoppers have left their carts filled with food and items in the aisles.

This is a developing story. News 11 will provide more updates as they become available.

