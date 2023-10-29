Diverse religious groups hold vigil to remember and pray for those in Israel amid the ongoing war

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A diverse community of religious groups gathered on Saturday to remember the innocent lives lost: including people of the Muslim, Jewish, and Christian faith.

All of them put their religious differences aside and stood in the name of humanity.

“God we’re asking for peace during this time of suffering,” one attendee said.

“We are all humans, and we are all citizens of the same world, and our primary directive is to love one another”.

This vigil comes weeks after the war between Israel and the Palestinian Militant Group, Hamas, went to war... taking a number of innocent lives.

Attendees from various religious backgrounds read one name after another inside the International Museum of Muslim Cultures.

The names were of those who had been killed in Israel.

“We were able to acquire those names and see them as real human beings,“ Ameen Abd-Arshied said.

“We have over 7,000 people who have perished in this massacre that is taking place and we want to call those names and we want to remember those names because they were here a day ago or two days ago,” Candace Abdul-Tawwab said.

Organizers of the event say it’s important to come together during these tragic times to shed light on what is happening.

Those who attended Saturday’s vigil say they will continue to stand together in solidarity until the war comes to an end.

