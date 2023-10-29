Enjoy the last warm day before the temps tumble

Frost and freezing temps are expected soon
Frost and freezing temps are expected soon(WTOK)
By Deitra McKenzie
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -

We’ve had above average temps every day since Friday, October 20th. Sunday will continue the above average trend with upper 80s for highs, but temps will change for the upcoming week.

FIRST ALERT

A strong cold front will cross the area on Monday morning, and temps will drop like a rock behind it. Monday’s warmest temps are expected in the morning (upper 60s to low 70s), then falling temps are expected the rest of the day. Tuesday morning lows will start in the low 40s, and the afternoon highs will struggle to hit 60 degrees. By Wednesday morning, lows will range from the low-mid 30s... so FROST is expected. Wednesday afternoon will bring highs near 60 degrees, but temps tank into the low 30s by Thursday morning...so a LIGHT FREEZE is expected. If you have tender vegetation outside, plan to cover them (or bring inside potted plants).

As for rain, Monday’s cold front is expected to bring us some scattered showers...mainly Monday evening into early Tuesday. Sadly, it won’t bring much more than .25″ for most areas, but we’ll take what we can get.

**Dense fog is possible Sunday morning. Use extra caution while driving through areas with lowered visibility.**

