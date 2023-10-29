Former Quitman High School football player dies

EL RENO, Okla. (WTOK) - Former Quitman High School football player, Peyton Davidson, passed away last night in El Reno, Oklahoma.

Davidson was shot in El Reno Saturday morning and was pronounced brain dead. He then was pronounced dead at 7:57 p.m. Saturday night.

Davidson is the son of current Quitman High School teacher and football coach, Jason Davidson.

He was a 2020 Quitman High School graduate who also played collegiate football at Mississippi gulf coast in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.