Former Quitman High School football player dies

Peyton Davidson on the sideline at a Quitman High School football game.
Peyton Davidson on the sideline at a Quitman High School football game.(Jason Davidson)
By Eve Hernandez
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL RENO, Okla. (WTOK) - Former Quitman High School football player, Peyton Davidson, passed away last night in El Reno, Oklahoma.

Davidson was shot in El Reno Saturday morning and was pronounced brain dead. He then was pronounced dead at 7:57 p.m. Saturday night.

Davidson is the son of current Quitman High School teacher and football coach, Jason Davidson.

He was a 2020 Quitman High School graduate who also played collegiate football at Mississippi gulf coast in 2021.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff are telling shoppers their systems are down, and they cannot accept any form of payment.
Walmart near Bonita Lakes back open after systems were down Saturday morning
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
The wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday on Highway 43 near the 142 mile marker
Two die in crash in west Alabama
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside car in Jackson
Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside car in Jackson
Knights' Altonio Ratcliff after his receiving touchdown that brought West Lauderdale up 27-0...
First round playoff matchups

Latest News

Jackson State kicker becomes first woman to play for the Tigers in program history (CREDIT:...
JSU kicker becomes first woman to score in HBCU history
Texas Rangers' Adolis Garcia celebrates with teammates after hitting a game-winning home run...
García’s HR in 11th, Seager’s tying shot in 9th rally Rangers past Arizona 6-5 in Series opener
WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 10 - October 27, 2023 - Part 1
WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 10 - October 27, 2023 - Part 1
WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 10 - October 27, 2023 - Part 2
WTOK Football Friday 2023: Week 10 - October 27, 2023 - Part 2