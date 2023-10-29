Lauderdale County school bands compete in state competitions

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - It was a big day for two schools in Lauderdale County.

The bands of both West Lauderdale and Southeast Lauderdale high school headed to state today for an opportunity to take home the ultimate prize.

This makes three straight appearances for West Lauderdale and a first-time appearance for Southeast.

Both teams were excited and ready for the challenge.

“Oh, they’re excited. So, it would mean a lot. So obviously, like when you go to a band competition, you can’t control how the other groups do. So, we just want to perform as well as we can. And then, you know, see what the judges think so”, said Kristopher Grant, director of bands at West Lauderdale.

Color guard instructor, Robin Lenox, spoke about how she recognized how big of a moment this could up being for the kids saying, “Last year, we didn’t compete with the band, and so this is the first year that our program as a whole color guard and percussion, like the whole shebang. And we’re going today. And so, we’re very, very excited. Again, we’ve been practicing since the end of July. I am so tired, but it is so fulfilling 3 or 4 after school practices every week during school, every Saturday so lots and lots of time and hard work and so I’m really, really excited just for the kids too. Do it one last time and today that they. Made it to the championship.”

Both bands put their best foot forward as Southeast high finished 8th in the state for class 3A and West Lauderdale finished 11th in the state for class 4A.

Southeast also achieved 7th place for color guard and 4th in music individual performance while West Lauderdale also finished 3rd in percussion.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.