MUM 27th annual Halloween jam & costume contest

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MUM hosted their 27th annual Halloween jam & costume contest.

The event kicked off at Meridian Underground Music and lasted from 6-10 pm.

They had live music, special guests, and of course a costume contest.

The contest included cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for kids and adults, all coming from sponsors of the event.

“Tonight, we have our 27th annual Halloween Jam and costume contests. We have prizes for adults and children. There are third. I’m sorry, 1st through third, places for each category, all different prizes. We’ve got things from all different companies throughout the city. Lots of gift cards. Lots of yummy places to eat, some stuff from the soap company. Lots of really good stuff. Everything’s completely free for the night. We’re going to have live music. The pool table is always free. Video games are always free. Always free popcorn and coffee. And then of course tonight we have our costume contest. That’s our big thing,” said manager at MUM, Amanda Richardson.

The costume contest at MUM was free to enter as well.

All you had to bring was yourself and a costume.

Meridian Underground Music’s prizes for the costume party ended up totaling up to over one thousand dollars’ worth of prizes given out.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff are telling shoppers their systems are down, and they cannot accept any form of payment.
Walmart near Bonita Lakes back open after systems were down Saturday morning
The wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday on Highway 43 near the 142 mile marker
Two die in crash in west Alabama
The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Stacey Eldridge Parker, 45, of DeKalb, has pleaded guilty to ...
DeKalb woman pleads guilty to misappropriating postal funds
Law enforcement continue a manhunt in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Durham, Maine,...
Maine mass killing suspect has been found dead, ending search that put entire state on edge
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54

Latest News

West Lauderdale high school band members waving goodbye as they leave for the state competition.
Lauderdale County school bands compete in state competitions
Last day of 80s before temps tumble...
News 11 at 10PM_Weather 10/28/23
Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023.
Netanyahu says the Gaza war has entered a new stage and will be ‘long and difficult’
Frost and freezing temps are expected soon
Enjoy the last warm day before the temps tumble