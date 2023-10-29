MUM 27th annual Halloween jam & costume contest

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - MUM hosted their 27th annual Halloween jam & costume contest.

The event kicked off at Meridian Underground Music and lasted from 6-10 pm.

They had live music, special guests, and of course a costume contest.

The contest included cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place for kids and adults, all coming from sponsors of the event.

“Tonight, we have our 27th annual Halloween Jam and costume contests. We have prizes for adults and children. There are third. I’m sorry, 1st through third, places for each category, all different prizes. We’ve got things from all different companies throughout the city. Lots of gift cards. Lots of yummy places to eat, some stuff from the soap company. Lots of really good stuff. Everything’s completely free for the night. We’re going to have live music. The pool table is always free. Video games are always free. Always free popcorn and coffee. And then of course tonight we have our costume contest. That’s our big thing,” said manager at MUM, Amanda Richardson.

The costume contest at MUM was free to enter as well.

All you had to bring was yourself and a costume.

Meridian Underground Music’s prizes for the costume party ended up totaling up to over one thousand dollars’ worth of prizes given out.

