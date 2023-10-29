Saturday evening wreck on Highway 45

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A major car accident occurred on Highway 45 Saturday evening at 6:45pm.

A 2007 Toyota Sequoia was travelling north on Highway 45 when a 2015 Ford Explorer attempted to pull out onto the Highway where the two vehicles collided.

The Ford Explorer was occupied by one adult driver and three minors. One child was transported to Anderson Hospital in critical condition, and was later transferred to University Medical Center in Jackson.

The crash is still under investigation.

WTOK will provide updates as we receive more information.

