Saturday evening wreck on Highway 45

A car crash on HWY 45 left one person critically injured.
A car crash on HWY 45 left one person critically injured.(AP)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:16 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A major car accident occurred on Highway 45 Saturday evening at 6:45pm.

A 2007 Toyota Sequoia was travelling north on Highway 45 when a 2015 Ford Explorer attempted to pull out onto the Highway where the two vehicles collided.

The Ford Explorer was occupied by one adult driver and three minors. One child was transported to Anderson Hospital in critical condition, and was later transferred to University Medical Center in Jackson.

The crash is still under investigation.

WTOK will provide updates as we receive more information.

