Sunday morning shooting in Lauderdale County
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Deputies responded to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning at 9:27am on the 1600 Block of Willow Lake Road.
One person had a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a local hospital for immediate care by Metro Ambulance.
The shooting suspect was taken into custody.
This is a developing story and more details will follow when more information is available.
