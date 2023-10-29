Sunday morning shooting in Lauderdale County

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Deputies responded to a shooting that occurred Sunday morning at 9:27am on the 1600 Block of Willow Lake Road.

One person had a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to a local hospital for immediate care by Metro Ambulance.

The shooting suspect was taken into custody.

This is a developing story and more details will follow when more information is available.

