Carousel Fest at Meridian’s Dentzel Carousel

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - With Halloween coming up in just a few days, this weekend has been packed with lots of fun for trick or treaters around town and today was no different as Meridian Parks and Rec, hosted a trick or treat event of their very own at the Dentzel Carousel House.

“What we have going on here in the historic Denzel Carousel is we got a candy giveaway. We’re giving away candy and also a costume contest for all for the kids. And you know, we’d like to thank all of our different organizations that came out and set up to give away candy for the kids, and it’s been a blast. Today we had a nice turn out and they’re still flowing in”, said director of Meridian Parks and Recreation, Thomas Adams.

If you ever wonder why you sometimes see carousel horses around the city, well that’s because of the Dentzel Carousel.

Manufactured back in 1896 by Gustav Dentzel and sold to the city of Meridian in 1909, the carousel has stood strong ever since, even earning a spot on the National Register of Historic Places.

With renovations to the carousel completed just a couple months ago now is the perfect time to hop on it for a spin.

Leanna Scott and her daughter, Magnolia Miller dressed as Wednesday Adams, stopped by to enjoy the event and loved what they saw, saying, “I think it’s just a great way to bring everybody out, get everybody together and out of the house and back on the carousel again. It’s great for it to be up and running.”

This event is one of many that Meridian Parks and Rec hope to have at Dentzel Carousel as next they look to renovate the Carousel House.

