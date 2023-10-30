Fog, freeze, frost and fire

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Happy Monday! Multiple weather alerts are cross the area for the week. We are awaiting gusty winds and temps to bottom out near freezing. There has been fog over the area since the weekend and the chance for dense and heavy fog continues Monday morning. Jasper, Clarke, and Choctaw county are under a Dense Fog Advisory until 9am.

A Freeze Watch in place for Sumter and Choctaw starting late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning at 9am. Get ready for the very cold air moving in by Tuesday dropping over night lows near and below freezing. A Fire Weather Watch will go in effect Tuesday at 1pm lasting through Wednesday night until 7pm. G

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.