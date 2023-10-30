Fright Night on 8th Street at the Carter Foundation

By Nick Ogelle
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carter Foundation was in the Halloween spirit as they hosted Fright Night on 8th Street.

This was their 9th year hosting the Halloween bash and they went all out.

Among the festivities were free candy stations for the kids, games, music, bounce houses, and a haunted house that sent some running for the hills.

From 4 to 6pm the Carter Foundation transformed their building into a house of horrors equipped with all the ghosts and goblins that you could handle for this Halloween season.

The event was completely free and many sponsors like Trust Mark National Bank, First Mississippi Credit Union, MCC, and more came out to support the community and make this event possible.

Fright Night on 8th Street was a safe and fun event for people of all ages.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Staff are telling shoppers their systems are down, and they cannot accept any form of payment.
Walmart near Bonita Lakes back open after systems were down Saturday morning
Matthew Perry arrives at the 2022 GQ Men of the Year Party on Thursday, Nov.17, 2022, at the...
Matthew Perry, Emmy-nominated ‘Friends’ star, dead at 54
Peyton Davidson on the sideline at a Quitman High School football game.
Former Quitman High School football player dies
The wounded victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital.
Sunday morning shooting in Lauderdale County
The wreck happened shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday on Highway 43 near the 142 mile marker
Two die in crash in west Alabama

Latest News

Carousel lion on the Dentzel Carousel at Highland Park.
Carousel Fest at Meridian’s Dentzel Carousel
Fred Brown recently passed away but he was dedicated to helping students with their reading...
Frontline Responders: Mr. Fred Brown
Farewell to 80s. Brace for frost & freezing conditions this week
Mother Nature flips a switch
A car crash on HWY 45 left one person critically injured.
Saturday evening wreck on Highway 45