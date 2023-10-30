Fright Night on 8th Street at the Carter Foundation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Carter Foundation was in the Halloween spirit as they hosted Fright Night on 8th Street.

This was their 9th year hosting the Halloween bash and they went all out.

Among the festivities were free candy stations for the kids, games, music, bounce houses, and a haunted house that sent some running for the hills.

From 4 to 6pm the Carter Foundation transformed their building into a house of horrors equipped with all the ghosts and goblins that you could handle for this Halloween season.

The event was completely free and many sponsors like Trust Mark National Bank, First Mississippi Credit Union, MCC, and more came out to support the community and make this event possible.

Fright Night on 8th Street was a safe and fun event for people of all ages.

